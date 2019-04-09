Home Sport Football

Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater... charged with drink driving

The 29-year-old was released on unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Stockport Magistrates' Court on May 13.

Published: 09th April 2019 05:16 PM

Drinkwater has not played in a competitive match for Chelsea for over a year | AFP

By AFP

LONDON: Out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink driving after his car was involved in a crash following a late night out.

The 29-year-old -- capped three times by England on the back of his pivotal role in Leicester's fairytale 2016 title victory -- was arrested early Monday morning after what police termed a "one-vehicle incident" on his way back to his home near Manchester following a charity event.

Drinkwater -- who unlike former Leicester City team-mate N'golo Kante failed to impose himself at Chelsea after a £35million ($45.7million) transfer in 2017 -- was released on unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Stockport Magistrates' Court on May 13.

"It was a nasty crash," a source told The Sun newspaper.

Drinkwater, who has not played in a competitive match for Chelsea for over a year, was accompanied by a female lawyer in the car, according to the newspaper and both suffered minor injuries.

The unmarried father of one had been pictured exiting a fashionable London night club in the early hours of Friday morning with two women -- though he dutifully turned up for training later that day.

