Home Sport Football

Pocchetino hoping to spoil City's quadruple quest in 'biggest ever match'

Spurs face a mammoth task to rescue another season that threatens, after much promise, to end without a trophy.

Published: 09th April 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mauricio Pochettino

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino is preparing for "the biggest ever match" of his managerial career as his Tottenham Hotspur side bid to put a dent in Manchester City's hopes of a trophy clean sweep.

Pocchetino will hope Spurs can do what Liverpool did in their first leg Champions League quarter-final against Pep Guardiola-managed City last year and establish a commanding lead to take to Manchester.

On the face of it, Pochettino and his weary players -- many who had long World Cup campaigns and returned to a club that made no signings to bolster the squad -- face a mammoth task to rescue another season that threatens, after much promise, to end without a trophy.

Spurs fans have got accustomed to it -- just one trophy this century, the 2008 League Cup, is not reflective of a 'big six' club -- and Pocchetino for all the positive headlines he has garnered needs a maiden trophy to gild that lily.

In his defence, the charismatic 47-year-old Argentinian cut his teeth at Barcelona's barely noisy neighbours Espanyol and then at Southampton, better known for being a breeding ground for players to move on to bigger clubs.

ALSO READ | Tottenham Hotspur hoping for stadium boost in Manchester City Champions League clash

As if Pochettino did not have enough pressure the board will be expecting that he also delivers Champions League football for next season -- empty seats for a Europa League campaign is not what they were bargaining for when they financed their new state-of-the-art stadium.

"Is it the biggest (match of my career)? Yes, as a coach yes," said Pochettino.

Pochettino has crossed swords with Guardiola -- who despite all his domestic trophy success has not won the Champions League since 2011 -- on many an occasion and the Argentine came off the better for once when the clubs last met at the old White Hart Lane.

'We are aggressive'

Guardiola has also conceded a Spurs side he once branded as being over-reliant on Harry Kane is much more rounded with the likes of Dele Alli, Korean star Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen providing a threat comparable to the England captain. 

"They (City) know and he (Guardiola) knows that we're brave playing football, we like to go forward and be aggressive, to be protagonists," said Pochettino.

"But the most important thing is that we are aggressive."

Spur's attractive style of play has led to Pochettino being linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid.

However, both vacancies have been filled -- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unexpected success as interim manager at United earning him the full-time post and the surprise recall of Zinedine Zidane to Real closing off that alley -- but a victory over City would restore some lustre to his reputation.

Tottenham's well-documented habit of closing down mentally when they get in sight of finals or indeed the title suggests the City game is also their biggest in terms of banishing their image as 'chokers'.

Being the club that denies City the quadruple -- Guardiola even talks of a quintuple due to the lightly regarded Community Shield win at the outset of the season -- would add extra cachet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League Manchester City Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp