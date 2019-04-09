Home Sport Football

Punjab beat Assam 2-0 in Santosh Trophy match

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Hosts Punjab beat Assam 2-0 in a group B match on the second day of the 73rd National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Punjab players made repeated forays into the opposition citadel and went into the lead just before the break when Assam skipper Subhakshan Rabha, in a goof up, scored an own goal much to the surprise of his team.

Punjab increased the lead in the 87th minute through Rajbir Singh to steer his side to a 2-0 win.

Earlier in another group B encounter, Maharashtra and Karnataka played out a 2-2 draw to share one point each.

Maharashtra went into the lead in the 18th minute when Rohan Harish Shukla rolled the ball into the net.

Karnataka restored parity in the 30th minute through Manvir Singh.

In the second half, Sanket Salokhe put Maharashtra ahead again while M Nikhil Raj of Karnataka struck in the injury time to level the score.

Santosh Trophy Punjab vs Assam

