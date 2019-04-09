Super Cup: Chennai City FC ready to upset FC Goa applecart

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: I-League champions Chennai City FC will be aiming to continue their giant-killing spree when they take on a formidable FC Goa in the Super Cup semi-final here Tuesday.

Having already knocked out ISL champions Bengaluru FC in the quarter-finals, the Chennai City men will be eager to get the better of ISL runners-up.

With both sides believing in attacking football's philosophy, the semi-final promises to be an exciting affair.

En route their road to last four, Chennai City have disposed off two ISL sides, Bengaluru and prior to that FC Pune City.

Chennai's Spanish troika - Pedro Manzi, Nestor and Sandro - will be in focus yet again, but Chennai goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio's stellar performance against Bengaluru has been their biggest takeaway in the tournament.

The Italian custodian effected some stunning saves to ensure the victory for his team against ISL champions.

With the substantial attacking threat posed by the Goan side's famed attacking roster, expect Mauro to play a key role once again on Tuesday.

Apart from their strong foreign contingent, Chennai also have a talented core of young Indian players to call upon.

The likes of Gaurav Bora, Edwin Vanspaul, Tarif Akhand and Regin M have impressed throughout the season and can turn out to be the differential on their day.

Chennai are adept at playing in the likes of Manzi, Nestor and Sandro behind the opposition defence with long balls and Goa's tendency to keep a high line might just play into their hands.

FC Goa, on the other hand, will go into the match sans Edu Bedia after the Spaniard was sent off for a double booking against Jamshedpur.

Bedia is a vital cog and has been influential for the Gaurs throughout the season, scoring 7 goals in the ISL and has already found the net twice in the ongoing tourney.

The 30-year-old will be missed by Goa, but in the larger scheme of things, the Gaurs arguably possess enough depth in the squad to mitigate his absence.

Hugo Boumous offers a like-for-like replacement for Bedia and will bring in a potent goal threat in the opposition half.

The FC Goa coach Lobera can also opt to switch things up and throw in Ahmed Jahouh, if fit, into the fray.

A big concern for Goa could be their defence, which somewhat crumbled under pressure in the second half against Jamshedpur in the quarter-finals.

The likes of Mourtada Fall and Carlos Pena have been a force to be reckoned with since the start of the year but looked indecisive and leaky in the final 45 minutes against Jamshedpur, letting in three goals in the process.

With the likes of Manzi, Nestor and Sandro lining up on the opposite side, the Gaurs' backline will need to put up a much sterner front if they want to reach the final.

On the other hand, Goa's front three - Ferran Corominas, Jackichand Singh and Brandon Fernandes - have been sensational throughout the season and will make sure that the Chennai City defence remain on tenterhooks.