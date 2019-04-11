Home Sport Football

Pogba says Manchester United can hurt Barcelona in the Camp Nou

French World Cup winner Pogba was encouraged by how United largely kept Barcelona quiet.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba| AP

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Paul Pogba says Manchester United can hurt Barcelona at the Camp Nou as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side plot another unlikely Champions League comeback following their 1-0 home defeat.

Luke Shaw's own goal from a Luis Suarez header was the difference in Wednesday's first leg of the quarter-final at Old Trafford, where United failed to muster a single shot on target but largely shackled Barca's glut of attackers.

Solskjaer's men face an uphill battle but they will travel with memories still fresh of their remarkable recovery last month to beat Paris Saint-Germain on away goals after losing the home leg 2-0.

"I think it was a good game," the midfielder said.

"Obviously we were playing against Barcelona, one of the best teams in the world, but we gave them some problems as well.

"They gave us some problems but we know where we can hurt them. Now it is one leg gone, you have the other one and we are going to give everything on this one."

Asked if United could beat the Spanish league leaders, Pogba said: "Of course. If you don't believe that you can beat them, you just let them go through.

"Of course we believe that we can beat them. We are Manchester United. Even if they are Barcelona, we are Manchester United and we play in the Champions League like they do and we can go through, of course."

Winning at the Camp Nou will be a tough ask but Pogba said the PSG comeback breeds positivity.

"Probably Paris will be in their minds for sure because they saw what we can do against PSG," he said.

"Obviously they will be comfortable on their own pitch but let us see. We'll see what happens at the end. I think maybe the chances that we get we have to put them in and be careful.

They didn't have really a lot of chances. Maybe one when David (de Gea) made a great save but then after that they were not that dangerous, not a lot of chances.

So, try to avoid this and be a killer in front. That's it." 

