Bundesliga: 'Fearless' Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki says it is never too late

The Dortmund keeper rubbished the idea that, after their humiliation at the hands of Bayern last weekend, Dortmund did not deserve to win the title.

Published: 12th April 2019

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki insists his team can bounce back from last weekend's chastening defeat to Bayern Munich and keep up the pace in the Bundesliga title race.

Dortmund slipped a point behind title rivals Bayern after thanks to a 5-0 thrashing in Munich last weekend, but a win over Mainz this Saturday would see Lucien Favre's side reclaim top spot and pile the pressure back onto Bayern ahead of their clash with Duesseldorf on Sunday.

"Our aim is to finish first, and we have nothing to fear," said Buerki on Thursday.

The Dortmund keeper rubbished the idea that, after their humiliation at the hands of Bayern, Dortmund did not deserve to win the title.

"I don't give a damn what other people say.

The team who are top at the end of the season will deserve to be there," he said.

"We need to remember that we are only a point behind," said Buerki on Thursday.

"We need to win every game and hope that Bayern slip up."

Buerki pointed out that Bayern have dropped points against weaker opposition this season, and said that there was still much to play for in the last six games of the season.

"Nobody expected Bayern to drop two points against Freiburg (both last month and in November), and that can happen against other teams," he said.

"It can happen to us, and it can also happen to Bayern."

However, Dortmund do not just have their wounded pride to contend with ahead of the clash with Mainz.

They also have a growing injury crisis.

Veteran full-back Lukasz Piszceck has been ruled out with a foot injury, while Jadon Sancho, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro and Christian Pulisic all missed team training on Thursday.

Spanish striker Paco Alcacer, however, is set to return to action after missing out on the defeat to Bayern.

 

