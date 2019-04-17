Home Sport Football

Cardiff City sink relegation rivals Brighton to boost survival bid

Brighton have managed just two top-flight goals at home in 2019 and a fourth successive league loss keeps them in danger of being overhauled by Cardiff.

Published: 17th April 2019 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Brighton's Jamie Paterson, left, and Cardiff City's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRIGHTON: Cardiff kept alive their bid to secure Premier League survival with a crucial 2-0 win against fellow strugglers Brighton on Tuesday.

Neil Warnock's side would have been pushed to the brink of relegation with a defeat at the Amex Stadium.

But goals either side of half-time from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Sean Morrison moved third-bottom Cardiff to within two points of fourth-bottom Brighton.

Brighton have managed just two top-flight goals at home in 2019 and a fourth successive league loss keeps them in danger of being overhauled by Cardiff.

The remaining hope for Brighton is they have five games to play compared to Cardiff's four.

Albion face Tottenham, Arsenal and champions Manchester City during a tough run-in.

With Liverpool and Manchester United still to come this season, anything but a win would have been disastrous for Cardiff.

"We had a few pundits say it would be our final game in the Premier League but we are alive and kicking," Warnock said.

"We deserved tonight. I can't say anything better about the players. They have been great for me.

"We came out of the traps and enjoyed it. We are far from finished yet."

Albion boss Chris Hughton added: "It's still in our hands, but it is a difficult feeling because of the result. 

"My job is to lift spirits. This is a proper fight. We have to make sure we turn it round by staying together, digging deep and making ourselves hard to beat."

Solly March had rippled the side-netting inside two minutes for Brighton.

Referee Andre Marriner waved away penalty appeals when Lewis Dunk was wrestled to the ground by Bruno Ecuele Manga following a Pascal Gross free-kick.

But Warnock's decision to recall Mendez-Laing was rewarded in the 22nd minute when he drove forward on the counter-attack, exchanged passes with Junior Hoilett and curled a superb strike into the top corner from 20 yards.

After Brighton were booed off at half-time, Cardiff doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart.

Spanish midfielder Victor Camarasa delivered an inviting free-kick deep into the Albion area, where centre-back Morrison headed home for his first goal in almost a year.

Brighton substitute Jose Izquierdo almost had an immediate impact when he laid the ball off for Glenn Murray to smash narrowly over the crossbar from 18 yards.

Romania forward Florin Andone threatened to halve the deficit, only to be thwarted by a fine last-ditch block from the impressive Morrison.

Murray then nodded March's right-wing cross against the right post late on, leaving the Cardiff fans celebrating only their third away win of the season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cardiff City Brighton EPL Relegation Zone Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp