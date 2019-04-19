Home Sport Football

Barcelona can wait as Klopp eyes Cardiff and Huddersfield

Klopp is taking nothing for granted in the Reds' quest to win their first domestic title since 1990

Published: 19th April 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp is adamant that their upcoming Premier League matches against Cardiff and Huddersfield are just as important as their mouth-watering Champions League semi-final against Barcelona as they chase down a domestic and European double.

They will be huge favourites to beat both strugglers Cardiff and already relegated Huddersfield, but Klopp is taking nothing for granted in the Reds' quest to win their first domestic title since 1990 as they tussle with champions Manchester City.

"These are all massive games," said Klopp ahead of Sunday's match in Cardiff. 

"None of them are won before we start. Everybody thinks a lot about Barcelona but before Barcelona it's Cardiff and Huddersfield and it's exactly the same importance to us as the other games."

While Liverpool eased into the last four of the Champions League with a 4-1 win at Porto, City saw their bid for an unprecendented quadruple ended by Tottenham Hotspur after what would have been a decisive goal in stoppage time was ruled out by the video assistant referees.

By a bizarre quirk of the fixture list, City play Spurs in the Premier League on Saturday, and Liverpool now turn their attention to a Cardiff side whose bid to remain in English football's top flight was revived by their 2-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday.

"Neil (Warnock) and Cardiff have gained a lot of confidence in the last game and rightly so," he said.

"It was a massive game against Brighton, if Cardiff had lost that game then the fight for the league would be finished but now it starts again for all the teams.

"Everything came together and that's what makes football so exciting. They believe in their chances and I would do the same, so we have to show we are ready for this battle."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barcelona Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp