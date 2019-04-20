Home Sport Football

Messi is the best player in football history: Carles Puyol

Messi is the leading scorer in La Liga with 33 goals and he also leads the Champions League charts with 10 goals.

Published: 20th April 2019 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Messi

Messi has scored 45 goals this season | AP

By ANI

LEEDS: Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol on Saturday said Lionel Messi is the best player in the history of football.

"He is playing at an incredible level. For me, he is the best ever player in the history of the game," Goal.com quoted Puyol as saying.

The ex-Barcelona captain, who won three Champions League titles, praised the 31-year old for improving 'in every way'.

"Season after season, his game has evolved, all the things he does now. And you can see he's improving every year with new attributes he brought to his game," Puyol added.

"He has improved in every way and he is taking a step forward on a personal level. He has always been a leader on the field but now, you can see that he is a leader on and off the pitch," he said.

ALSO READ | I cannot stop Messi alone, admits Virgil Van Dijk

Barcelona entered in the Champions League semi-finals as they defeated Manchester United in the quarter-finals with Messi scoring twice in the second leg at Camp Nou.

Also, Messi is the top scorer in the competition with ten goals.

Interestingly, in La Liga as well, Messi has the highest number of goals, 33, helping his side, Barcelona atop the points table with 74 points, nine points ahead of the second-placed Atletico Madrid.

TAGS
La Liga Lionel Messi Carles Puyol

