Home Sport Football

Ahead of Manchester derby, United coach Solskjaer sorry for Everton embarrassment

The game comes with City two points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have played one game more, and a win in the 'Theater of Dreams' would put Guardiola's side a point clear of their title rivals

Published: 22nd April 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By Agencies

LONDON: Wednesday promises to be perhaps the most decisive night in the race for both the Premier League title and Champions League qualification, as Manchester City cross town to play local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The game comes with City two points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have played one game more, and a win in the 'Theater of Dreams' would put Pep Guardiola's side a point clear of their title rivals with just three games left to play.

Meanwhile, Manchester United currently lie sixth in the table, two points behind Arsenal and Chelsea and three behind third-placed Tottenham.

READ | Title race intensifies! Five things we learned from the Premier League

Their rivals all have midweek games and United must beat their neighbours if they want to return to the Champions League next season.

It has been a horrible week for United, with a 3-0 defeat away to Barcelona seeing them crash out of this season's Champions League with barely a whimper last Tuesday, while Sunday afternoon saw them at their lowest ebb for a long time as they capitulated to a humiliating 4-0 defeat away to Everton.

That defeat means United have lost five consecutive away games for the first time since 1981, and the 'Solskjaer effect' seems to have well and truly worn off.

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville described the defeat as 'rancid' on TV, while Solskjaer also held up his hands to apologize for the result and the performance.

"Everything went wrong today, we just didn't perform, and we were beaten all over the pitch on the basics," said the coach.

"We weren't good enough, it was not worthy of a Man United team.

READ | Everton dent Manchester United's Champions League hopes after 4-0 hammering

We have to hold our hands up and apologize on behalf of the club to the fans as they were the only ones with the badge who could hold their heads up and say they were Manchester United."

"My message them at the end was sorry, because they were class, and they always are, while we have to realize that talent has never been enough," he said in a clear criticism of the attitude of some players.

The coach said he hoped Wednesday's game against their local rivals would spark a reaction.

"It's a perfect chance to show everyone what we are all about against Man City," said Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without Kevin de Bruyne on Wednesday, as the Belgian suffered another muscle injury in a season plagued by physical issues.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Premier League Premier League title race Manchester Derby Manchester United vs Manchester City Solskjaer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp