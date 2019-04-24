Home Sport Football

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri charged with misconduct

The 60-year-old Italian has until Friday to answer to the charge relating to his late dismissal in the 2-2 draw against Burnley.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his late dismissal in Monday's 2-2 draw with Burnley.

The 60-year-old Italian has until Friday to answer to the charge.

Sarri's assistant Gianfranco Zola claimed after the match that the decision to send his compatriot to the stands was unfair as he "was just trying to tell our players to get in position".

"Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday's (22/04/2019) Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley," read an FA statement.

"The Chelsea manager has until 18:00 (1700 GMT) on Friday (26/04/2019) to provide a response."

ALSO READ | Chelsea and Burnley wait on FA after touchline clashes

Sarri's expulsion comes as pressure mounts on him to deliver Champions League football for next season. His compatriot Antonio Conte was sacked after failing to do so last season.

Chelsea occupy the fourth and final qualifying place but the two dropped points at home against lowly Burnley could prove costly.

They are only a point better off than Arsenal, who can leapfrog them later on Wednesday if they get at least a draw at Wolves.

Sarri's last resort may come in winning the Europa League -- Chelsea play German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals -- with Arsenal as potential opponents in the final should the Gunners beat Valencia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Chelsea Maurizio Sarri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp