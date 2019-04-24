Home Sport Football

Shane Long scores fastest goal in Premier League history

The Southampton striker's record-breaking goal came immediately after the kick-off against Watford.

Published: 24th April 2019 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

It was only Long's fourth goal of the season | AP

By AFP

WATFORD: Southampton striker Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history as he netted after just 7.69 seconds of his side's match at Watford on Tuesday.

Long's record-breaking goal came immediately after the kick-off when he blocked a clearance from Watford defender Craig Cathcart, allowing the Republic of Ireland international to dink a cool finish over Ben Foster.

The 32-year-old's strike surpassed the previous fastest Premier League goal, scored by Tottenham defender Ledley King in 9.9 seconds against Bradford in December 2000.

It was only Long's fourth goal of the season for struggling Southampton, with three of those now coming in his last four appearances.

King was watching Tottenham's game against Brighton on Tuesday when he discovered that his 19-year record had been broken.

After King's goal, the next fastest strike in Premier League history was scored by Alan Shearer after 10.52 seconds for Newcastle against Manchester City in 2003.

Christian Eriksen scored after 10.54 seconds for Tottenham against Manchester United last season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Southampton Shane Long

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp