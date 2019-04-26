Arsenal need to build confidence, says Unai Emery

By AFP

LONDON: Arsenal boss Unai Emery is seeking to rebuild the confidence of his players after consecutive defeats dealt a severe blow to their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

The Gunners suffered a surprise 3-2 home loss to Crystal Palace last weekend before a 3-1 reverse at Wolves on Wednesday.

The results leave Arsenal fifth in the table, a point behind London rivals Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Another tricky trip lies ahead with a game at Leicester on Sunday and Emery conceded he has had to lift his squad before heading to the King Power Stadium.

"The first target is to recover our confidence," Emery said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We can build on this confidence each minute, each hour, each day, each week -- and above all we're training and we're looking for a big performance for the three points."

Arsenal, who next week play Valencia in the Europa League semi-finals, have been impressive at home this season but their away form has generally been poor.

"If we think negatively with the last two matches, we can't think positively about the (away) games we won against Napoli and Watford," said Emery.

"Each match is a new history, a new test. We're being positive, working, recovering the confidence in our players and in our work. We need to be ready and look forward to playing the next match."

After the Leicester game, Arsenal host Brighton before finishing the season with an away trip to Burnley on May 12 as they seek to qualify for the Champions League after a two-year absence from the competition.

Top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be back for the visit to Leicester after missing the Wolves game with a sinus issue.

"He trained today and if he can train tomorrow, I think we can think he's ready for Sunday," said Emery.