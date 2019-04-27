Bakayoko happy in Italy despite racist abuse, says Gattuso

By AFP

ROME: AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said Saturday that Tiemoue Bakayoko is happy in Italy despite being the frequent target of racist chants by Lazio supporters in recent weeks.

"He is on good form, those horrible songs hurt but he was prepared for them. he behaved admirably and he did not lose his head," Gattuso told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Torino.

"He looks in good form, that he wants to leave is something you (the media) are saying. He's had a good season and he feels good in Italy."

Lazio fans sung "this banana is for you, Bakayoko" before, during and after Wednesday's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg at the San Siro, won 1-0 by the Rome side who now face Atalanta in May's final.

They have been singing that chant since the Serie A clash between the sides earlier this month when Bakayoko and Franck Kessie caused controversy following scuffles at the end of the game by displaying Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi's shirt to fans like a trophy.

ALSO READ | Serie A condemns chanting by Lazio fans against AC Milan players

Asked about the Lazio fans' behaviour, Gattuso said: "Some (supporters) have stayed in the 19th century, but not all of those who go to watch football are like that".

Bakayoko moved to Milan from Chelsea on loan in August, and the Serie A club have an option to buy the France international this summer.

Gattuso's side currently occupy fourth place and the final Champions League spot ahead of the match with Torino, who are one of four club's looking to snatch that place in Europe's top club competition.