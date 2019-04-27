Home Sport Football

Delhi dynamos player Rana Gharami is first in ISL to fail dope test

Delhi Dynamos player Rana Gharami has tested positive for the use of a banned substance and has been charged for breaching National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) rules.

Published: 27th April 2019

Delhi Dynamos’ defender Rana Gharami

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Dynamos player Rana Gharami has tested positive for the use of a banned substance and has been charged for breaching National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) rules. If this is found to be intentional, the 28-year-old may be banned for a period of four years, as it is his first offence.
The substances in question are Prednisone and 20-B-OH-Prednisolone metabolites. The footballer was subjected to an in-competition test on January 31. At the time of testing, he was playing for his Indian Super League franchise and if found guilty, this can become the first instance of doping in ISL. NADA’s list of substances banned in competition include Prednisolone and Prednisone, which come in section 9 under glucocorticoids.

Prednisone is used to treat conditions such as arthritis, blood disorders, breathing problems, severe allergies, skin diseases, cancer, eye problems, and immune system disorders. The substance remains in the system for eight months and can enhance player performance by increasing energy levels. The former Mohun Bagan player did not have a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for it.
NADA has sent the findings in the form of a letter to the player and the All India Football Federation. Dynamos have refuted claims that the player took the substance while playing for the club. “As far as we are concerned, we will help Rana fight the case. We are pretty sure that no such thing happened while he was a part of the club,” a club source told this daily.

The defender has been provisionally suspended from the date he received the letter from NADA. If the violation is found to be non-intentional by the body, the ineligible period will start at two years, subject to further potential reductions in accordance with article 10.4, 10.5 or 10.6 of the anti-doping rules.
The player can now either opt for a B sample test or accept the charge. If his B sample also tests positive or he accepts the charge, he will have to face a NADA panel, which will decide the quantum of punishment that will be handed to him.

“We do not want to defame the player in question before the findings of the B sample test. All the details regarding the case will be discussed once that is completed,” NADA DG Navin Agarwal said.
Repeated attempts to contact the player in question were unsuccessful.

