GOAT debate: Attention Messi fans, Cristiano Ronaldo now has 600 club goals!

The strike against Inter Milan was his 27th for Juventus in all competitions. Ronaldo scored 450 for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United and five for Sporting Lisbon.

Published: 30th April 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, his head covered in foam, acknowledges fans and celebrates after Juventus secured its 8th consecutive Italian 2018/19 'Scudetto' Serie A championships. (Photo | AFP)

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo's unrelenting hunger for goals is plain to see.

The Juventus forward netted his 600th club goal on Saturday and celebrated with typical joy. But his desire to score was far more evident in the first half against Inter Milan when he fired over the bar and showed anguish and frustration.

That appeared to spur Ronaldo to the equalizer after the break as Juventus came back to draw with bitter rival Inter 1-1 in Serie A.

"Ronaldo is lethal, I have him, and I'm happy," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. "It's important to have a player like him. After he missed a chance he got very angry, then he played a different game."

Ronaldo already plays a different game to most. And after alreading clinching a record-extending eighth successive Serie A title, Ronaldo could become the first player to win the top goalscorer award and the Serie A title in his first season in Italy.

The 34-year-old Ronaldo has 20 league goals for Juventus, three less than league leader and Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella.

He could also become the first player to win the top goalscorer award in three of Europe's top five leagues, having claimed the prize in Spain (three times) and England.

There are four rounds remaining.

The strike against Inter Milan was his 27th for Juventus in all competitions. Ronaldo scored 450 for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United and five for Sporting Lisbon.

"With him you always start in front, we are lucky to have him with us," Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini said. "He will help Juventus win more."

Earlier in the season, Ronaldo became the first player to net 400 goals across Europe's top five leagues.

