Home Sport Football

Two arrested in UK over online image of Emiliano Sala's body

The photo claims to show the post-mortem examination of Sala's body at Holly Tree Lodge Mortuary

Published: 30th April 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Tributes are paid to Emiliano Sala ahead of the game

Tributes are paid to Emiliano Sala| AP

By AFP

LONDON: Two people have been arrested after a photograph appeared online apparently showing the body of footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in January, British police said.

They revealed a 48-year-old woman had been held in February on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material and malicious communications and is now out on police bail.

Since then, a 62-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material, before being released.

The photo claims to show the post-mortem examination of Sala's body at Holly Tree Lodge Mortuary in Dorset, southwest England, which was carried out on February 7.

ALSO READ | Image believed to be of tragic Emiliano Sala's body appears online

"There is no evidence to suggest a break-in at the mortuary, and no evidence to suggest that any staff from the mortuary, or indeed any other council employees, are involved in any wrongdoing," police in nearby Wiltshire said late on Monday.

Sala's plane came down in the English Channel as he flew to Cardiff on January 21, two days after completing his transfer from French side Nantes to the Welsh club.

The 28-year-old's body was recovered but that of the only other person on board the small Piper PA-46 Malibu, 59-year-old British pilot David Ibbotson, has never been found.

Police Detective Inspector Gemma Vinton said: "My thoughts remain with Emiliano's family for the pain they have endured throughout the last three months, and who should not have to go through the additional anguish of knowing such distressing images have circulated on the internet.

"I would also urge people to stop sharing the image -- this is causing further distress to Emiliano's family and friends."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emiliano Sala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp