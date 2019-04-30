Two arrested in UK over online image of Emiliano Sala's body

By AFP

LONDON: Two people have been arrested after a photograph appeared online apparently showing the body of footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in January, British police said.

They revealed a 48-year-old woman had been held in February on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material and malicious communications and is now out on police bail.

Since then, a 62-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material, before being released.

The photo claims to show the post-mortem examination of Sala's body at Holly Tree Lodge Mortuary in Dorset, southwest England, which was carried out on February 7.

"There is no evidence to suggest a break-in at the mortuary, and no evidence to suggest that any staff from the mortuary, or indeed any other council employees, are involved in any wrongdoing," police in nearby Wiltshire said late on Monday.

Sala's plane came down in the English Channel as he flew to Cardiff on January 21, two days after completing his transfer from French side Nantes to the Welsh club.

The 28-year-old's body was recovered but that of the only other person on board the small Piper PA-46 Malibu, 59-year-old British pilot David Ibbotson, has never been found.

Police Detective Inspector Gemma Vinton said: "My thoughts remain with Emiliano's family for the pain they have endured throughout the last three months, and who should not have to go through the additional anguish of knowing such distressing images have circulated on the internet.

"I would also urge people to stop sharing the image -- this is causing further distress to Emiliano's family and friends."