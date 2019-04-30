Home Sport Football

West Ham join PSG, Juventus on cryptocurrency platform

The West Ham United Fan Token will be available from the start of the Premier League season in August.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Cryptocurrency

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By AFP

LONDON: English Premier League club West Ham United have joined Italian giants Juventus and French champions Paris Saint-Germain in bringing cryptocurrency opportunities to their fans worldwide by partnering with Malta-based Socios.com.

The move will "give fans the best experience possible, whether they live within a mile of the stadium or thousands of miles away," said Karim Virani, digital and commercial director at the London-based club.

The blockchain company's mobile app allows fans to vote on club matters by buying, earning or hunting for digital tokens.

"This is the first partnership between a Premier League club and Socios.com, joining the likes of European clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus," a joint statement said.

Other top European football clubs have established similar partnerships -- tapping the potential of blockchain technology to deal with longstanding issues such as ticket scalping, fan engagement and the payment of players' salaries.

The West Ham United Fan Token will be available from the start of the Premier League season in August.

Blockchains, or decentralised registry systems, have been used most prominently as the tool behind cryptocurrency Bitcoin, but many other possible uses from medical records to banking -- and now sports -- are emerging.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League West Ham United Juventus PSG cryptocurrency blockchain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp