Home Sport Football

Joao Felix shines as Atletico Madrid blanks MLS All-Stars

Despite the best efforts of Zlatan, Rooney and co, MLS All-Stars were no match for Atletico Madrid in Orlando.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Diego Costa

Costa made it three at the death from close range. | AP

By AFP

ORLANDO: Portuguese teen sensation Joao Felix came off the bench to score a superb goal Wednesday as Atletico Madrid blanked the Major League Soccer All-Stars 3-0 at rain-soaked Exploria Stadium.

Marcos Llorente, signed from city rivals Real this summer for $42 million, had put the Spanish side ahead in the first half before 19 year-old, $134 million striker Felix scored a brilliant second to decide a match that failed to spark into action, a swathe of changes on both teams contributing to a decidedly low-tempo affair.

Diego Costa's late third was no more than the visitors deserved.

Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was withdrawn after just 30 minutes and despite Wayne Rooney's best efforts in the first half, it was the La Liga side that was far superior.

"I haven't seen too much of Joao Felix but... he looks like he has good technique," Rooney told AFP. "I'm sure he will be a good player for Atletico in the near future."

The Spanish side spent plenty of money betting Rooney is right.

"Of course it's a big price to pay for such a young player but that's the way the market is going now," Rooney told AFP. "Everyone is spending a lot of money.

"I remember a few years ago, Zinedine Zidane went for over $60 million and everyone was saying 'What's going on?' But that's the price you have to pay now."

Madrid manager Diego Simeone refused to single out any of his new players, including Felix.

"I've been pleased with all the new signings and the path we are going on during this pre-season," Simeone said.

ALSO READ | Wayne Rooney says his future is in MLS ahead of All-Star clash

Inclement weather in the Orlando area delayed kickoff before a sellout crowd for 40 minutes but the rain failed to dampen an excellent atmosphere for the North American league's annual exhibition match.

The MLS All-Stars, captained by leading scorer Carlos Vela of LAFC, boasted the likes of DC United's Rooney, Ibrahimovic and home favorite Nani in their starting line-up.

Rooney, the former Manchester United and England forward, was operating in a deep lying midfield role and saw plenty of the ball in the opening stages without being able to penetrate the Spanish team's defense. 

Atletico created the first real opportunity, Rodrigo Riquelme firing high and wide on 17 minutes following good work from Vitolo, while Rooney saw a brilliantly struck effort from 30 yards whistle just over the bar.

Ibrahimovic, who had barely touched the ball, was withdrawn on 30 minutes, much to the disappointment of the 25,527 spectators who hoped to see the mercurial Swedish superstar in the action.

Atletico's opening goal on 43 minutes was a superb team effort, Riquelme brilliantly back flicking the ball to Llorente, who drove the ball past Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

James O'Connor, the Orlando City coach in charge of the All-Stars, completely changed his team at half-time, including withdrawing Rooney and Nani.

It was one of the substitutes, Diego Rossi, who almost equalized when his close-range effort hit the side netting before Nicolas Lodeiro was denied by Atleti keeper Antonio Adan.

On 55 minutes, Simeone shuffled his pack by making seven changes of his own including introducing Felix, who was signed from Benfica this summer, and his superb long range effort in the 84th minute sealed a comprehensive victory.

Costa made it three at the death from close range.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atletico Madrid MLS All-Stars Joao Felix Diego Costa
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp