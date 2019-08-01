Home Sport Football

Kerala Blasters co-owner arrested in Belgrade

Nimmagadda is a major stakeholder with the club. He bought his stakes in 2016 and it is learnt that he is in Belgrade on a business project.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters have said that the club will not be affected following the arrest of their co-owner Nimmagadda Prasad. According to reports, the Andhra Pradesh-based businessman was arrested in Belgrade by Serbian police on Tuesday after a complaint by the government of Ras Al Khaimah, a part of the UAE.

Kerala Blasters stated that they don’t know much about this. “The information that we got is that he got arrested but we have very little details about it. We have also heard that he will be getting bail,” a club spokesperson said. Attempts to contact Kerala Blasters CEO Viren D’Silva to learn more proved futile. It is understood that he is also in Serbia. “As far as the club is concerned, his arrest or any such news will not affect the club,” the spokesperson said.

Nimmagadda is a major stakeholder with the club. He bought his stakes in 2016. It is learnt that he is in Belgrade on a business project.

The club have been busy in the off-season with a major overhaul to the squad and they said that business will continue as usual.

