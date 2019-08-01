Home Sport Football

No Gareth Bale, but China resurgent in transfer market

Rafael Benitez was the major managerial move while Marko Arnautovic and Stephan El Shaarawy all landed in the Chinese Super League.

Published: 01st August 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale might not have moved to China but plenty of others did (File | AP)

By AFP

SHANGHAI: Gareth Bale's £1-million-a-week move from Real Madrid collapsed but Chinese football has re-emerged as a force in the global transfer market despite measures to rein in spending.

Marko Arnautovic, Salomon Rondon and Stephan El Shaarawy all landed in the Chinese Super League (CSL) during China's summer transfer window, which closed on Wednesday.

There was a flurry of domestic transfers too, while Champions League-winning coach Rafael Benitez also arrived, taking over at Dalian Yifang.

Nearly 100 million euros was spent in transfer fees by CSL clubs, compared to the record 128 million euros splurged in the summer of 2016, said the respected Oriental Sports Daily.

The Austrian forward Arnautovic was the biggest mover, swapping West Ham United for CSL champions Shanghai SIPG for 25 million euros.

But it was Bale's proposed transfer to Jiangsu Suning which really made headlines and renewed fears about Chinese clubs distorting the transfer market with wages the rest cannot match.

ALSO READ | Jiangsu Suning move on from Gareth Bale by signing Croatian Ivan Santini

The 30-year-old forward was all set to sign a handsomely paid three-year contract with Jiangsu, but Real pulled the plug at the last moment because of wrangling over the fee, a source told AFP.

Two years ago, after a series of record deals, the Chinese Football Association -- at the behest of the government -- slapped a 100 percent tax on the transfers of incoming foreign players.

The prohibitive move worked: in the summer of 2017 the highest-profile arrival was Anthony Modeste on loan from Cologne.

The CFA brought in more cooling measures at the start of this year, including a cap on the wages of Chinese players and a limit on bonuses.

Clubs were also told that their annual expenditure could not exceed 1.2 billion yuan ($174 million, 158 million euros) in 2019, which will decline to 900 million in 2021.

But in light of the latest transfer dealings, those measures were now "a pile of waste paper", said a commentary in the Oriental Sports Daily.

Government's 'hidden hand'

Harry Belford Spencer, co-founder of First Pick Group, a Shanghai-based sports advisory company, said that the swingeing tax slapped on in 2017 has deterred CSL clubs from shelling out huge transfer fees.

Oscar's 60-million-euro move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG in January 2017 remains a Chinese -- and Asian -- transfer record. 

"The dust has settled and teams are now more savvy about their recruitment," he said.

But the Shanghai-based Briton, who is involved in the Chinese transfer scene, said that CSL teams continue to offer wages that are two or even three times what players earn in Europe.

That is, however, different from the heady days of a few years ago, when salaries could be four of five times higher, he said.

William Bi, a Beijing-based sports expert, said this transfer window was the "hottest" since the winter of 2016.

"The football spending spree from the East seems to have resumed," he said, agreeing with Spencer that Chinese clubs were now smarter in the market, buying players for footballing reasons rather than show and shunning has-beens looking for a final payday.

Bi believes that Chinese football will attract more highly rated coaches like Benitez because there is no transfer fee and clubs can justify the outlay on wages to the government, because having top-notch managers helps Chinese football.

"For financial reasons, it is still far away from claiming China is a big spender like three or four years ago," said Bi.

"But for the time being, what we can feel is that the hidden hand (of the government) curbing football investment is gradually loosening."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Chinese Super League Gareth Bale
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp