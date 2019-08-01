Home Sport Football

Wilson, Pedro hit memorable friendly strikes as Liverpool, Chelsea win

Liverpool beat Lyon 3-1 ahead of the Community Shield while Chelsea beat Salzburg 5-3 courtesy of a Christian Pulisic brace.

Published: 01st August 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool

The game was European champions Liverpool's last game before they face Manchester City on Sunday | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Welsh international Harry Wilson gave Jurgen Klopp a reminder of his talents with a spectacular goal as Liverpool defeated Lyon 3-1 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

Wilson, who spent last season out on loan at second-tier Derby, hit a 25-yard screamer in the 53rd minute to add to first-half goals from Brazil star Roberto Firmino and an own-goal by Joachim Andersen.

The game was European champions Liverpool's last game before they face Manchester City in the season-opening Community Shield at Wembley this weekend.

Liverpool also welcomed back top scorer Mohamed Salah who was playing his first match of the pre-season after a break following the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

Klopp said it was too early to say whether or not Firmino, playing for the first time since the Copa America, or Salah would start against City on Sunday.

"I don't say 100 per cent not, there's a chance that they will play, yes. We have to see how they react tomorrow, now training is not the highest intensity anymore, now training is about the detail," Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

Chelsea's Pedro also scored a goal to remember with a back-heeled volley from a Ross Barkley cross as Chelsea downed Salzburg 5-3.

Christian Pulisic scored twice in the Londoners' rout with Barkley and Michy Batshuayi adding to the total.

Meanwhile, Arsenal beat French club Angers 4-3 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in France.

Angers took the lead through Algerian Farid El Melali before Reiss Nelson levelled just before the interval.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liverpool Chelsea Jurgen Klopp
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp