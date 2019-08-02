Home Sport Football

Big relief to score my first goal for Chelsea: Christian Pulisic

Chelsea registered a 5-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg on July 31. Pulisic scored twice in the game.

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Christian Pulisic. (Photo | AFP)

Christian Pulisic. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has said it was a 'big relief' for him after he finally managed to score his first goal for the club.

"It was a big relief to score my first goals for Chelsea," Goal.com quoted Pulisic as saying.

Chelsea registered a 5-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg on July 31. Pulisic scored twice in the game.

The 20-year-old joined the club in January. Pulisic stated that he needed to prove himself and is hoping to earn his teammates' respect.

"Being a new signing and coming into the club, I felt I needed to prove myself and wanted to show the guys early on, especially my team-mates, that I can play too. Hopefully, I have done that a bit and earned their respect," he said.

Moreover, Pulisic said that he is not there to 'fill the gap' left by Eden Hazard, who departed from the club to join Real Madrid.

"I'm not trying to fill the gap left by Eden, he was an unbelievable player. I want to be my own player, to look at me like that, do the best I can for the team," Pulisic said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chelsea Christian Pulisic
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp