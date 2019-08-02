Focus needs to be on winning more trophies: Liverpool's Andy Robertson

By ANI

LEEDS: Ahead of the Premier League season, Liverpool's defender Andy Robertson has said that the team needs to focus on winning more trophies rather than keep basking in the glory of Champions League win.

"The focus now needs to be on winning more trophies, because that Champions League is now in the past. We don't want to be the team that only won one trophy - of course, it's a big one, but we want to be a team that wins a host of trophies." Goal.com quoted Robertson as saying.

"For us the first day we came back it's really forgotten about until we retire. Then we can sit back and say, 'OK, we won the Champions League', that's a real achievement in a career," he added.

Liverpool had defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the finals of Champions League to lift the trophy. This win enabled the side to register their first title win since 2005.

The Reds had finished the Premier League 2018/19 season at the second spot with 97 points and they missed out on the title by just one point as Manchester City had 98 points.

Liverpool will face Manchester City in the FA Cup on Sunday, August 4.

"We will look forward, next week is the start of the season against Man City and we look forward to it," Robertson said.

"We know how hard this season is going to be, but it's one we look forward to, and one that we need to build on for the coming season," he added.

Liverpool will take on Norwich City in their first match of the Premier League 2019/20 season on August 10.