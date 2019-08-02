Home Sport Football

I want to perform in every game: Dele Alli

Alli said that he is excited about the season as he faced no problems during the pre-season.

Published: 02nd August 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Dele Alli

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli | AP

By ANI

LEEDS: Tottenham's Dele Alli said that he has set targets for himself and asserted he wants to perform in every game.

"I'm not one for setting targets for goals and assists but I want to bring them back into my game. So of course, I've set myself a little target. I want to perform in every game, not just the big games," Goal.com quoted Alli as saying.

Alli said that he is excited about the season as he faced no problems during the pre-season.

"I feel good. I haven't had any problems during pre-season. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling fit. So, yes, I'm excited," he said.

The 23-year-old said that he wants to challenge himself and keep pushing himself.

"As top players we want to be challenging ourselves. We don't want to stay still or think this is as good as we are going to get. We want to keep pushing on and having top competition," Alli said.

"There are top players here and the players that are not in the starting 11 are training hard and working hard every day. Everyone is fighting to keep their places," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dele Alli Tottenham
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp