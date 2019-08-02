I want to perform in every game: Dele Alli

By ANI

LEEDS: Tottenham's Dele Alli said that he has set targets for himself and asserted he wants to perform in every game.

"I'm not one for setting targets for goals and assists but I want to bring them back into my game. So of course, I've set myself a little target. I want to perform in every game, not just the big games," Goal.com quoted Alli as saying.

Alli said that he is excited about the season as he faced no problems during the pre-season.

"I feel good. I haven't had any problems during pre-season. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling fit. So, yes, I'm excited," he said.

The 23-year-old said that he wants to challenge himself and keep pushing himself.

"As top players we want to be challenging ourselves. We don't want to stay still or think this is as good as we are going to get. We want to keep pushing on and having top competition," Alli said.

"There are top players here and the players that are not in the starting 11 are training hard and working hard every day. Everyone is fighting to keep their places," he added.