Home Sport Football

North Korea to host South Korea for World Cup qualifier in October

South Korea haven't played in North Korea, with whom they are technically still at war, in nearly 30 years since a pro-unification friendly in 1990.

Published: 02nd August 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

North Korea, South Korea

Image of North Korea, South Korea flags used for representational purpose

By AFP

SEOUL: North Korea will play a World Cup qualifier against South Korea in Pyongyang in October, putting aside political tensions to host their first men's competitive game against their arch-rivals, officials said on Friday.

North Korea, who reached the World Cup in 1966 and 2010, have applied to play the game at the 50,000-capacity Kim Il Sung Stadium on October 15, the South's Korean Football Association said. There was no immediate confirmation from the Asian Football Confederation.

The development should ease concerns over the fixture, which comes at a time of renewed tensions between the two Koreas following a series of missile tests by the North.

South Korea haven't played in North Korea, with whom they are technically still at war, in nearly 30 years since a pro-unification friendly in 1990.

The South, whose players include English Premier League star Son Heung-min, will be favourites for the game after qualifying 10 times for the World Cup and reaching the semi-finals on home soil in 2002.

The two Koreas were set on a collision course at Asia's World Cup qualifying draw last month, when they were bracketed together along with Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka in Group H.

"For us, it is a sport -- the goal is to qualify," South Korea coach Paulo Bento told AFP at the draw in Kuala Lumpur.

"The message I will share with the players when we play against North Korea is to give them the same respect we will have for any other teams we will play against."

Sporting occasions have previously set the scene for reconciliation between the two sides, especially last year's Winter Olympics in South Korea which heralded an unprecedented warming of ties.

South Korea are expected to host the return fixture on June 4 next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Korea South Korea World Cup World Cup qualifier
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp