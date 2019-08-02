Home Sport Football

Pep Guardiola slams Jurgen Klopp over 'fantasy land' jibe

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called out Manchester City for spending millions regardless of UEFA's FFP restrictions.

Published: 02nd August 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola | AP

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's claim the Premier League champions operate on a transfer "fantasy island".

Klopp named City, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as teams who can carry on spending millions seemingly regardless of UEFA's Financial Fair Play restrictions.

"It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly. Madrid, Barcelona, City and PSG. Whatever they need, they do," Klopp had said.

City and Liverpool meet on Sunday in the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English top-flight season.

And Guardiola lit the fuse on the early clash between the two teams who are likely to slug it out for the Premier League title when he insisted Klopp was wrong to float the idea City only succeed because they out-spend everyone.

"It bothers me," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "Of course it bothers me because it's not true that we spend £200 million in every transfer market.

"That is not true. This is Liverpool, 'you'll never walk alone' and all that, so it's not a small team. It's Liverpool.

"So of course I do not like it because it is not true. Last season we had a net spend of £17 million on one player."

That one individual was Riyad Mahrez, and his transfer fee of £60 million ($72.7 million) was dwarfed by Liverpool's £75 million swoop for Virgil van Dijk and then world record for a goalkeeper of £67 million on Alisson Becker.

This summer, City broke their transfer record with the £62 million capture of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

But that is nothing compared with the extravagances of the two Spanish giants, with Real and Barca both spending more than £100 million on a single player in Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann respectively.

Guardiola accepts that his major reinforcements were made in 2017 when he signed Kyle Walker, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Bernard Mendy and Danilo, but it has been more measured since then.

'That's reality'

"Two seasons ago if we spent a lot it's because I took over the team and we had 10 or 11 players over 30 years old, so we had to do it," he said.

"But we cannot spend £200 million every season. For example, last season Liverpool spent more than £200 million, and they cannot do it this season, but it's the same.

"Today clubs cannot spend a lot of money every single season. I don't know about other clubs, but if they can do it, they can do it.

"That's why there is financial fair play and if something is wrong, clubs that are not correct will be punished. That's a reality.

Ahead of the new season, Guardiola's biggest immediate challenge is making sure Leroy Sane remains a City player once the transfer window has shut.

Interest from Bayern Munich persists and their manager Niko Kovac has spoken openly about the Germany winger.

ALSO READ | Bayern coach Niko Kovac apologises to Guardiola over Leroy Sane pursuit

But, despite using him from the bench for long periods last season, Guardiola is determined to keep Sane.

"I want players who want to stay," he said. "It is impossible for me as a manager to convince a player when his head is away from there.

"If he knocks on the door and tells me that he wants to leave, then OK, we are going to speak with the club.

"We have been trying to extend his contract for more than one year. We were quite close a month ago and now it's a little bit different."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp Manchester City Liverpool
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp