We have to do the right thing: Jurgen Klopp on Harry Wilson's future

Harry Wilson has been linked with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth during this ongoing transfer window.

Harry Wilson

Klopp praised Wilson and said he was happy with him in the whole pre-season. | AP

By ANI

LEEDS: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denied giving any concrete statement over Harry Wilson's future and said that they will have to do something which is right for both the club and the 22-year-old player.

"We are in constant conversations, that's clear. We have to do the right thing for us and for the boy. There is nothing to talk about in public about it, so we will see what happens in the next eight or nine days until the window closes," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Wilson has been linked with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth during this ongoing transfer window.

He scored a second-half goal in Liverpool's friendly match against Lyon on Wednesday. Liverpool registered a 3-1 victory in the match.

ALSO READ | Wilson, Pedro hit memorable friendly strikes as Liverpool, Chelsea win

Klopp praised Wilson and said he was happy with him in the whole pre-season.

"He is obviously a really good player and I was really happy with him in the whole pre-season. He came back from Derby in a completely different [shape]. That's a good example of how a loan can really work out - it was for Derby really good and for Harry as well. For us as well, which is good," he said.

"I am happy for him that he could show that tonight again. He played not in his best position, he played left wing and did it really well. We tried to set it up a little bit so it is more comfortable for him with positioning and stuff like that. When he scored the goal, it was just Harry - brilliant," Klopp added. (ANI)

