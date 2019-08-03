Barcelona announces Malcom transfer to Zenit Saint Petersburg

By IANS

BARCELONA: Barcelona has announced the transfer of its forward Malcom Filipe de Oliveira to Russias Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Russian team will pay a total of 45 million euros, including five millions in variables, for the services of the 22-year-old, reports Efe news.

"FC Barcelona retains an interest in case of a future sale of the Brazilian," the La Liga defending champion said in a statement on Friday.

"FC Barcelona expressly thanks Malcom for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him success in the future," the statement ran.

Malcom had been granted permission to miss Thursday's training session so he could travel to Saint Petersburg to seal the deal.

During the lone season he spent at Barcelona, Malcom scored four goals in 24 matches he played with the Catalan team.