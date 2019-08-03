Pakistan pull out of special football

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the Indian government’s ruling that all athletes and officials from visiting nations can participate in competitions in the country “without any prejudice to our principled positions and policies on other political matters”, Pakistan has pulled out of the Special Olympics International Football Championship beginning in Chennai on Saturday.

The Pakistan team had registered for event, but an official of the organising committee revealed they will not make the trip. “We had permission from everyone including the government. But they did not get clearance as they submitted the visa application late and it did not get processed,” the official told this daily.

From the recent Commonwealth TT Championships, the Pakistan team withdrew citing lack of funds. They have also pulled out of the U-15 SAFF Cup that starts on August 21, reportedly for the same reason. The last Pakistan team to participate in India was the men’s hockey team at the World Cup last year. It can also be noted that their participants were denied entry at the shooting World Cup in February.The official added that China also has pulled out in the last minute. Fifteen countries will take part in event that will take place from Saturday to August 6.