Home Sport Football

Thibaut Courtois, Luka Jovic return to Real Madrid's group training

Thibaut Courtois seemed to have a speedy recovery from a grade two sprain to his left ankle he sustained on July 29.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Real Madrid's second training session to be held after the Audi Cup featured the presence of Thibaut Courtois and Luka Jovic, who completed the whole session with the group.

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois seemed to have a speedy recovery from a grade two sprain to his left ankle he sustained on July 29, as he re-joined the practice with his teammates five days after the club announced his injury.

The absence of the 27-year-old Courtois at the Audi Cup gave Keylor Navas recognition with the two good performances he put on, reports Efe news.

The Belgian showed head coach Zinedine Zidane that the injury is a thing of the past and he is ready to take part in the upcoming games. Meanwhile, Serbia forward Jovic sustained an ankle injury during the International Champions Cup 7-3 loss to Atletico Madrid on July 27.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba will be fantastic for any team, says Real Madrid star Raphael Varane

Jovic, 21, was able to play with his teammates to adapt with the new team.

Welshman Gareth Bale and Colombian James Rodriguez took part in the training as well as Brazilians Eder Militao and Casemiro, who are gaining pace after participating in the Copa America and may play their first preseason minutes in the club's next friendly against Red Bull Salzburg on August 7.

Injured midfielders Marco Asensio and Brahim Diaz of Spain and France defender Ferland Mendy did not take part in the session to continue with their recovery process.

Real Madrid Castilla player Jaime Seoane, the Japanese player Kubo and the under-19s defender Miguel Gutierrez were called up by Zidane to reinforce the first team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Luka Jovic Thibaut Courtois
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp