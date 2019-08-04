Euro 2012 winner Juanfran signs for Sao Paulo

By AFP

MADRID: Former Spain international Juanfran, who was released by Atletico Madrid in May after eight and a half trophy-laden seasons in the Spanish capital, signed a one-season deal with Sao Paulo on Saturday, the Brazilian club announced.

"Sao Paulo will be #LaCasaDeJuan until December 2020," tweeted Sao Paulo.

Juanfran, 34, played 22 times for Spain and was part of the squad which won the Euro 2012 title.

At Atletico, he won the Spanish Cup (2013), La Liga (2014), two Europa League titles (2012 and 2018), two European Super Cups (2012 and 2018) and a Spanish Super Cup (2014).

However, he also suffered two Champions League finals losses in 2014 and 2016.

Sao Paulo, who also signed veteran 36-year-old full-back Dani Alves on Friday, are currently fifth in the Brazilian championship after 12 matches.