Home Sport Football

Rafael Benitez beware as Chinese clubs go on trademark sacking spree

CSL clubs appear to have lost their nerve as they enter the final third of the season with the championship and relegation fights too close to call.

Published: 04th August 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Dalian Yifang gaffer Rafael Benitez

Dalian Yifang gaffer Rafael Benitez (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SHANGHAI: Rafael Benitez's arrival grabbed the headlines but Chinese Super League teams have sent the managerial merry-go-round into hyperspeed with five of the 16 clubs making changes in one month.

CSL clubs appear to have lost their nerve as they enter the final third of the season with the championship and relegation fights too close to call.

The biggest shock came on Wednesday when Beijing Guoan axed the German Roger Schmidt and named Bruno Genesio as his replacement.

The 52-year-old Schmidt can feel particularly aggrieved with Guoan third in the CSL, just four points off leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

The former Bayer Leverkusen coach inspired Guoan to FA Cup glory last season and the capital club began the season with a record 10 CSL victories in a row.

ALSO READ: Rafael Benitez says Newcastle need 'another miracle' to stay up

But Guoan moved ruthlessly to replace him with former Lyon manager Genesio following a third defeat in a row in all competitions.

"Professional football is so cruel," correspondent Yuan Fang wrote in the respected Oriental Sports Daily on Friday.

"High income is accompanied by high risks and high pressure."

Yuan and other Chinese media said there had been murmurs of discontent with Schmidt's intense training methods, and a feeling that some players were underperforming. 

Summing up the thinking at Guoan, Yuan wrote: "Changing coaches means a chance of winning the title, but if you don't change, the championship is gone."

Genesio was given a contract until the end of the season, giving him 10 matches to reignite Beijing's title charge -- or likely follow Schmidt out of the door.

Schmidt's surprise dismissal is a reminder to Champions League winner Benitez that Chinese clubs will not hesitate to bring down the axe.

The Spaniard has, however, made a good start at Dalian Yifang, winning four of his six matches and taking them into mid-table safety.

Benitez's predecessor Choi Kang-hee replaced Quique Sanchez Flores at Shanghai Shenhua, who under the former Watford manager found themselves in a relegation fight.

Other changes last month saw former AC Milan midfielder Roberto Donadoni arrive at Shenzhen FC, who are fighting to avoid relegation.

Rock-bottom Beijing Renhe, who are four points from safety, also switched coaches, swapping out Aleksandar Stanojevic from Serbia for the Spaniard Luis Garcia.

Of the 16 CSL teams, 11 have foreign coaches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafael Benitez Chinese Super League CSL
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp