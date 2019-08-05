Home Sport Football

99,000 fans see Luis Suarez sink Arsenal in Antoine Griezmann's Camp Nou debut

Messi didn't take the field and it was left to his long-time strike partner rather than the new boys to see off the Gunners after a powerful second-half display.

Published: 05th August 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez (File | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Luis Suarez's late volley saw Barcelona to a 2-1 win in the Joan Gamper Trophy friendly in front of a bumper crowd at the Camp Nou, as Antoine Griezmann made his home debut following his big-money move from Atletico Madrid.

Suarez flashed home Sergi Roberto's lofted pass in the 89th minute in front of nearly 99,000 people, who packed the stands to see new signings Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, with his strike and Ainsley Maitland-Niles' comical own goal cancelling out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's fine first-half opener.

"It was an entertaining game, the atmosphere was great and it was a privilege to reunite with our fans," said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde.

"I think we did well, but perhaps in the first half we lacked a bit of rhythm."

Barca are aiming for European glory this campaign after suffering Champions League humiliations against Roma and Liverpool the last two seasons.

Before the match captain Lionel Messi addressed those defeats -- which saw Barca throw away comfortable first-leg leads before being dumped out -- in a speech to the crowd.

However, Messi didn't take the field and it was left to his long-time strike partner rather than the new boys to see off the Gunners after a powerful second-half display.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barcelona Arsenal Luis Suarez
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp