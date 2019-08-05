Home Sport Football

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner rules out Neymar's transfer

Despite Neymar's interest in a return to Barcelona and his unhappiness at PSG, the Catalans have no intentions in getting involved.

Published: 05th August 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Neymar

It has been a troubled summer for Neymar.| AP

By IANS

BARCELONA: Brazilian star Neymar has expressed his desire to make his return to Barcelona however, club vice-president Jordi Cardoner said that the Brazilian star will not be joining them this summer.

Earlier reports had said that the 27-year-old was on the brink of making a return to Barcelona from his current club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a season-long loan deal with an option for a permanent transfer next summer.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe urges Neymar to stay with him at PSG

On Sunday, Cardoner admitted that Neymar is unhappy at PSG, but also added that it is something that the club will have to sort out themselves and that the Catalans have no intentions to get involved in the situation right now.

"Neymar? He is not happy at his team but that is a situation that has to be resolved in Paris," the Barca Vice President was quoted as saying by TV3.

"Today, at this time, we rule out that he can join (Barcelona). If one day there is a Neymar case, we will talk," he added.

In recent times, Neymar has been keen to leave PSG just two years after his world-record 222 million pound move from Barca. It has been learnt that Neymar's relationship with the Parisien club hasn't gone well.

ALSO READ | 

After an ankle injury sustained in Brazil's friendly win over Qatar in June, which also pulled him from the Copa America, Neymar had resumed team training last Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neymar Barcelona PSG
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp