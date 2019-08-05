Home Sport Football

Harry Maguire: Three things on the new Manchester United most expensive defender

Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender in the world when he signed for Manchester United from Leicester City for a reported £80 million.

Published: 05th August 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Harry Maguire. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender in the world when he signed for Manchester United from Leicester City for a reported £80 million ($97 million) on Monday.

AFP Sport picks out three facts few people know about the 26-year-old England central defender:

Head for figures

Jamie Vardy may joke about the size of his former Leicester teammate's head but, according to a former schoolteacher, Maguire has brains as well as brawn. 

"He was a remarkable pupil who always came in and worked very hard," Sue Cain, deputy headteacher at Maguir's old school told the Derbyshire Times.

ALSO READ | Manchester United make Harry Maguire world's most expensive defender

"He was never in any trouble and he had such a good attitude. He did everything you asked him to do and he never questioned why. He was a popular lad." 

Cain said he could have forged a career in the grey-suited world of accountancy. "He got A* and A grades in his GCSEs," she said. "I think he would have gone on to study business or maths and probably have been an accountant."

Rio had it all

Although Maguire began his nascent football career as a teenager in midfield, Sheffield United academy manager John Pemberton switched him to central defence, saying his ability to bring the ball out of defence made him stand out. 

Hardly a surprise then that Maguire's idols were John Terry and Terry's long-time international partner Rio Ferdinand. Ferdinand stood out for Maguire. "I really looked up to them, especially Rio Ferdinand, because he brought the ball out of defence really well," Maguire said when he was at Hull.

"Very comfortable on the ball and he had a bit of everything in his prime. A great centre-half in his time."

Bin there done that

Maguire turned up at his first international get-together in 2017 not with his belongings in designer luggage but in a bin bag. His mother was not impressed and social media had lots of fun at his expense with tweets such as "Harry already sorting out the rubbish defence". 

He took it in good heart. "I've seen that on Twitter with the bags -- it was just full of boots and shin pads and dirty stuff, which I'll give the kit man," he explained. "I'll try and get some in future. My Mum mentioned it. She gave me a text later on saying what's with the bags? It was just a bit of fun. I try my best to keep my feet on the floor and stay humble and let my ability do the talking."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Harry Maguire Manchester United defender most expensive defender
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp