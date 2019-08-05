Home Sport Football

Kerala Blasters cross 1 million mark on Instagram

The club makes an estimated contribution of 45 per cent to the total ISL viewership and their matches are among the top-10 most-watched programmes in Kerala.

Kerala Blasters

By IANS

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters, one of the eight clubs which feature in the Indian Super League (ISL), has become the first football club in the country to hit the one million mark on Instagram.

Formed on May 24, 2014, Kerala Blasters have grown to become one of the largest fan followed football club in the country and the fifth-largest fan followed club in Asia with a total following of 3.9 million fans on social media combining Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Kerala Blasters are also among the top 10 non-European clubs with the highest average stadium attendees, with an average attendance of 40,000 fans during the five years of ISL.

