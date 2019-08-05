Home Sport Football

Many contenders for Premier League title, says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have won back-to-back two Premier League titles.

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)

ANI

LEEDS: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels that there will be 'many, many contenders' for the Premier League title this season.

"I think United with (Harry) Maguire and the other players they bought, Arsenal as well, Chelsea and Tottenham, they won all of their pre-season so I think there will be many, many contenders this time," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

They defeated Liverpool on penalties in their FA Community Shield clash on Sunday.

"But I think Liverpool... we were so happy when we realised which team we were going to face for the rest of the season, they are the champions of Europe, that's why I gave a lot of credit to our victory today," he said.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool finished the game on 1-1 after which Manchester City secured a 5-4 victory over Liverpool on penalties.

Guardiola further added: "The way we played, particularly in the first half, and the way we defended, but they are a top-class team. The difference can be one point ahead, one penalty ahead, that is the difference, it's minor."

