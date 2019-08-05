Special spark on opening day

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The six football courts at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium were buzzing. Calls for passes and fouls could be heard from each one of them. Coaches at the touchline were shouting instructions. Hard tackles. Cards. One could witness all of this happening at the ongoing Special Olympics International Football Championships here on Sunday. Such was the energy level that one just couldn’t miss the action.

While most differently-abled athletes face difficulties in some areas of life, here they flourish in the game they all love. Their achievements are not spoken about often. But that never affects their passion. That is straight from the heart.

To raise more awareness, Yulina Rodina, a Russian team official, feels that it is important to not see them differently.

“Treat them like any other athlete,” she said. “They do the same things as any athlete when I am coaching them. The same training drills. The same routine. It’s fantastic to see their coordination,” she said.

And it was true. Some of the goals scored and the way they were created were top-class. And according to Rodina, there is no need to motivate this bunch at all.

“They are playing an international competition. That is enough motivation for them.”

Football is one of the most popular ones according to many teams who are here. The concept of playing as a team is interesting to the athletes, according to India assistant coach Arun Kishore. However, some of them prefer individual sports as well.

“The way they grasp is very interesting. They are quick learners and that can be seen at national camps and trials, “ Kishore said.