Home Sport Football

Special spark on opening day

While most differently-abled athletes face difficulties in some areas of life, here they flourish in the game they all love.

Published: 05th August 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Football

Action from the match between India and Maldives on Sunday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The six football courts at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium were buzzing. Calls for passes and fouls could be heard from each one of them. Coaches at the touchline were shouting instructions. Hard tackles. Cards. One could witness all of this happening at the ongoing Special Olympics International Football Championships here on Sunday. Such was the energy level that one just couldn’t miss the action.

While most differently-abled athletes face difficulties in some areas of life, here they flourish in the game they all love. Their achievements are not spoken about often. But that never affects their passion. That is straight from the heart. 

To raise more awareness, Yulina Rodina, a Russian team official, feels that it is important to not see them differently.

“Treat them like any other athlete,” she said. “They do the same things as any athlete when I am coaching them. The same training drills. The same routine. It’s fantastic to see their coordination,” she said.

And it was true. Some of the goals scored and the way they were created were top-class. And according to Rodina, there is no need to motivate this bunch at all.

“They are playing an international competition. That is enough motivation for them.”  

Football is one of the most popular ones according to many teams who are here. The concept of playing as a team is interesting to the athletes, according to India assistant coach Arun Kishore. However, some of them prefer individual sports as well.

“The way they grasp is very interesting. They are quick learners and that can be seen at national camps and trials, “ Kishore said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp