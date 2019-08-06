Home Sport Football

Derby boss Phillip Cocu tight-lipped on mooted Wayne Rooney player-coach role

Despite Wayne Rooney's desire to remain in the MLS, there were reports that he could join Derby as a player-coach.

Wayne Rooney

Rooney is under contract with MLS club DC United until 2021 | AFP

By AFP

LONDON: Derby manager Phillip Cocu refused to speculate Monday on reports former England captain Wayne Rooney could be set to join the club as a player-coach.

Rooney, who is England's all-time leading goalscorer, is under contract with MLS club DC United until 2021 but there was talk of a move to Derby ahead of their 2-1 win over Huddersfield.

"At the moment I can't say anything. We're working on completing the team and I cannot say anything about names before things are done," Cocu told Sky Sports after making a winning start as Derby boss.

"We have a lot of players who could be an asset for the team. You always try to get the best you can with the resources available at the club. A few more days and hopefully I can tell you something more."

Rooney stressed last month his future remains in the United States amid new suggestions his family are unsettled and want him to return to England before his current contract expires.

ALSO READ | Wayne Rooney says his future is in MLS ahead of All-Star clash

Speaking about his managerial ambitions at last week's MLS All-Star match, Rooney said: "Coaching is something which I have thought about for a long time.

"I'm in the process now of going through my badges. It would be a shame for me to finish playing and just walk away from the game.

"I have a desire to go into management and hopefully the right opportunity will come up."

