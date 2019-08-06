Home Sport Football

Romelu Lukaku trains with Anderlecht amid transfer speculation

The Belgium striker has not played a single minute of United's pre-season campaign with talk of a transfer to Serie A. Inter Milan are one Italian team in hot pursuit.

BRUSSELS: Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku trained with his boyhood club Anderlecht on Tuesday, a source close to the Belgian side confirmed to AFP, amid speculation over his exit from Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old turned up for a second successive day training at Anderlecht.

"It wasn't planned that he trained again," the source said, "but he's from Anderlecht, so if he calls he can always pass by".

Images of Lukaku in the Anderlecht colours were published in Belgian newspapers. He reportedly had a run out not with the first team, but Anderlecht's youth side.

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte said on Sunday he was "very hopeful" of finalising a deal to bring the former Everton star to the San Siro.

The Italian club have been chasing Lukaku during the transfer window and have reportedly returned with a fresh bid of around £65 million ($79 million) as they try and get the deal over the line.

