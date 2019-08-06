Home Sport Football

Wayne Rooney to leave DC United after agreeing Derby deal: Clubs

Derby said in a statement the club were 'delighted to announce that England’s record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney will join the club from January 2020'.

Published: 06th August 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney. | AFP

By AFP

LONDON: Former England captain Wayne Rooney is to leave Washington-based DC United after agreeing a deal to become player-coach of  Championship side Derby County, the clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old -- the record goalscorer for both his country and Manchester United -- signed an initial 18 month contract with the ambitious second tier side, who under Rooney's former England team-mate Frank Lampard reached the play-off final last season.

The high-profile signing has already paid off for the club.

"On the back of Wayne joining the club, we have just been offered a record-breaking sponsorship deal with our principal shirt sponsor," said owner Mel Morris.  

Derby, two-time English champions back in the 1970s, have been rewarded for being quick off the mark when rumours surfaced that Colleen, Rooney's wife and mother of their three children, was unhappy in the United States and wanted to return home.

Rooney, who is presently working towards securing his coaching qualifications, will work under former PSV Eindhoven boss Phillip Cocu. 

ALSO READ | Wayne Rooney holds talks with Derby over English return

"I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with," Rooney told the club website.

"I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January.

"I am sure I can make a big contribution and can't wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters.

"I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and academy.

"I must also take this opportunity to thank DC United, their owners, executives and supporters who have been superb to work with.

"I want them to know that I will give my all in support of our push for the play-offs."

'Confidence or swag'

Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, co-chairmen of DC United, praised Rooney for his contribution to the franchise -- he has scored 23 times in 42 appearances since he joined from Everton on a three-year contract last year.  

"After speaking to Wayne and understanding his difficult situation of being so far away from his family, we have accepted that this is the best decision for all parties," they told the Derby website.

"Wayne is an exceptional leader and one of the most iconic players to play the game, so we look forward to his continued contributions to the team this season."

Morris said Rooney's arrival would bolster the reputation of the club.

"To have Wayne Rooney as a player, and equally as an aspiring coach, is incredible and I can only imagine the buzz this will generate amongst our supporters at home and internationally," said Morris.

Cocu, who began his spell as manager with a 2-1 win over Huddersfield on Monday, said Rooney's experience would be a massive boost to the club as they seek to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2008.

"It is an exciting prospect for him to be joining Derby County and he can bring so much to this squad, both on and off the pitch," said Cocu.

"To have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work ethic will be huge for us.

"The inspiration and motivation this can generate is massive for all of our players from the first team right through to the youngsters in the academy."

Morris will be hoping Rooney wields a similar influence that he has done at DC United as attested to by his team-mate Steve Birnbaum.

"He's changed everything, he's changed the culture of the club," Birnbaum told the Daily Telegraph.   

"The work ethic he puts in during practice and you guys see it in the games. We have this sort of confidence or swag going into games because of him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wayne Rooney DC United Derby
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp