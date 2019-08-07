Home Sport Football

Former Uruguay captain Diego Forlan announces retirement from football

Forlan began his senior career with Argentina's Independiente before a big-money move to Manchester United, where he won the English title in 2003 and the FA Cup a year later.

Published: 07th August 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan (File | AFP)

By AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Former Uruguay captain and English Premier League winner with Manchester United, Diego Forlan has announced his official retirement at the age of 40.

Forlan had been without a team since a brief spell last year with Kitchee Sports in Hong Kong.

"I've decided to stop playing professional football," said Forlan in quotes made to local television station Teledoce, and picked up in daily newspaper El Observador on Tuesday.

"Recently I had an offer to play, but I was looking for excuses. I was being more selective and it was difficult," he added.

In 2011, the striker helped Uruguay win the Copa America, a competition both his father and grandfather won.

He was also named the best player at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where Uruguay finished fourth.

He began his senior career with Argentina's Independiente before a big-money move to Manchester United, where he won the English title in 2003 and the FA Cup a year later.

But Forlan never managed to hold down a regular starting berth at Old Trafford and enjoyed his best spell in Spain, first with Villarreal and then Atletico Madrid, where he won the Europa League in 2010.

After a year at Inter Milan in Italy he went on to play in Brazil, Japan, India and back home with local giants Penarol.

He scored 36 goals in 112 matches for his country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diego Forlan Manchester United Uruguay
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp