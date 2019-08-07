Home Sport Football

Super Cup delay leaves clubs in lurch

It is understood that the abrupt shift in the Super Cup schedule was down to the insistence of one man — national team coach Igor Stimac.

Published: 07th August 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC have had to push back their pre-season plans

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: ON July 1, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gathered the bulk of his squad at the club’s training complex in Manchester to officially start their pre-season programme. On August 11, his side will kick off the season at home to Chelsea. A pre-season campaign that last 41 days.

Two weeks after Ole & Co returned from holiday, I-League champions Chennai City assembled in front of the Chennai International Airport to take a group photo before jetting off to Thailand. 

This was on July 15. An I-League official, on Tuesday, told TNIE that the league will likely kick off towards the end of October. Even if one was to take an optimistic guess and assume that the league would start by the third weekend of October, Chennai City would have had an absurdly long pre-season programme that lasted a whopping 97 days. 

So why did they, and many other clubs, start this early? Because at least some of them assumed that they would be playing in the Super Cup in September, as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had initially announced this as a pre-season tournament. But this plan was cancelled abruptly leaving clubs with an absurdly long wait to get back to playing competitive football.

Take the case of Chennai City — most of their domestic players are playing in the Durand Cup, but once they are back, they’ll have to retreat to their base in Coimbatore and wait as further plans are finalised. The same goes for fellow I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC.

“If there is no Super Cup, then we would have to find alternative tournaments to play in,” a source close to the club revealed. Another I-League outfit Real Kashmir is also participating in the Durand Cup.

And it’s not just the I-League clubs whose plans have been affected by the Super Cup postponement. The Indian Super League season is scheduled to start towards the middle of October — league sources revealed that the matches would start once the national team’s World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on October 15 was done. 

Sources close to Chennaiyin FC revealed that the club is still in the process of finalising their pre-season programme and the delay was down to the confusion over the Super Cup. A Bengaluru FC official also confirmed that after initially planning to start their pre-season in the first week of August, they have pushed it back to first week of September.

However, it is understood that the abrupt shift in the Super Cup schedule was down to the insistence of one man — national team coach Igor Stimac.

“The decision to hold the Super Cup after the league season was made on the insistence of the national team coach,” AIFF secretary Kushal Das told TNIE.

“Stimac felt that there was too long a gap between the end of the season and the national team’s World Cup qualifiers in June. He believed holding the Super Cup after the league season could solve this.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Durand Cup Chennai City FC
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp