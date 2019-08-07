Super Cup delay leaves clubs in lurch

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: ON July 1, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gathered the bulk of his squad at the club’s training complex in Manchester to officially start their pre-season programme. On August 11, his side will kick off the season at home to Chelsea. A pre-season campaign that last 41 days.

Two weeks after Ole & Co returned from holiday, I-League champions Chennai City assembled in front of the Chennai International Airport to take a group photo before jetting off to Thailand.

This was on July 15. An I-League official, on Tuesday, told TNIE that the league will likely kick off towards the end of October. Even if one was to take an optimistic guess and assume that the league would start by the third weekend of October, Chennai City would have had an absurdly long pre-season programme that lasted a whopping 97 days.

So why did they, and many other clubs, start this early? Because at least some of them assumed that they would be playing in the Super Cup in September, as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had initially announced this as a pre-season tournament. But this plan was cancelled abruptly leaving clubs with an absurdly long wait to get back to playing competitive football.

Take the case of Chennai City — most of their domestic players are playing in the Durand Cup, but once they are back, they’ll have to retreat to their base in Coimbatore and wait as further plans are finalised. The same goes for fellow I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC.

“If there is no Super Cup, then we would have to find alternative tournaments to play in,” a source close to the club revealed. Another I-League outfit Real Kashmir is also participating in the Durand Cup.

And it’s not just the I-League clubs whose plans have been affected by the Super Cup postponement. The Indian Super League season is scheduled to start towards the middle of October — league sources revealed that the matches would start once the national team’s World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on October 15 was done.

Sources close to Chennaiyin FC revealed that the club is still in the process of finalising their pre-season programme and the delay was down to the confusion over the Super Cup. A Bengaluru FC official also confirmed that after initially planning to start their pre-season in the first week of August, they have pushed it back to first week of September.

However, it is understood that the abrupt shift in the Super Cup schedule was down to the insistence of one man — national team coach Igor Stimac.

“The decision to hold the Super Cup after the league season was made on the insistence of the national team coach,” AIFF secretary Kushal Das told TNIE.

“Stimac felt that there was too long a gap between the end of the season and the national team’s World Cup qualifiers in June. He believed holding the Super Cup after the league season could solve this.”