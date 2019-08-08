Home Sport Football

Arsenal agree deal for Kieran Tierney, closing in on David Luiz

The departure of club captain Laurent Koscielny might be offset by the arrivals of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz in the closing hours of the transfer window.

Published: 08th August 2019 08:46 AM

David Luiz

David Luiz did not train with the rest of his Chelsea teammates on Wednesday. (File|AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Arsenal could bolster their defence significantly in the final 24 hours before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday with the signings of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz, according to reports.

ALSO READ | Premier League preview: Arsenal- What to expect, key players

Scottish left-back Tierney has been a target all summer for the Gunners, who have had two bids previously rejected by Celtic.

However, Tierney, who sat out Celtic's 1-1 draw with CFR Cluj in Romania on Wednesday as he recovers from a hernia operation, is set to travel to London after the clubs finally agreed on the payment structure of a £25 million move according to widespread reports.

"I've said the last few days it wouldn't surprise me," Celtic boss Neil Lennon told the BBC on the possibility of losing Tierney.

"If he goes, he goes with everyone's best wishes. He's an outstanding talent and a great kid."

Arsenal's long search for centre-back cover could also be resolved on Thursday should Luiz move across London from Chelsea.

The 32-year-old did not train with the rest of his Chelsea teammates on Wednesday.

"If we can on the last day, we will try to sign another centre-back, but one who has the capacity to help us," said Arsenal coach Unai Emery.

Arsenal conceded 51 goals in the Premier League last season to miss out on Champions League football for a third consecutive season.

ALSO READ | Laurent Koscielny says he did not 'disrespect Arsenal' after transfer row

And their defence was further weakened by the departure of club captain Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux on Tuesday.

