Home Sport Football

Celtic held in Transylvania, Porto see off Krasnodar

Celtic and Porto edged closer to a UEFA Champions League play-off round after their respective first legs on Wednesday.

Published: 08th August 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Celtic

Scottish champions have the edge ahead of the second leg of the third qualifying round in Glasgow | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Celtic edged closer to a place in the Champions League play-off round on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at Cluj in Romania thanks to a James Forrest equaliser.

Veteran Venezuelan striker Mario Rondon put the home side in front after 28 minutes in Transylvania.

But Forrest grabbed a crucial away goal less than 10 minutes later, converting a smart pass from Hatem Abd Elhamed to leave the Scottish champions with the edge ahead of the second leg of the third qualifying round in Glasgow next Tuesday.

"We've got to be delighted with the away goal. I thought we looked good moving forward throughout the game. I was delighted with our attacking intent, and I thought we defended resolutely throughout the game as well," said Celtic coach Neil Lennon.

"Over the last couple of games at Celtic Park, we've been on incredible form. Next week, we'll need the crowd, we'll want to make it hostile and make it warm for them, and then the players need to go out and perform."

Porto, the champions in 1987 and 2004, saw off debutants Krasnodar 1-0 in Russia.

Sergio Oliveira scored the only goal from a free-kick in the 89th minute.

Porto are now unbeaten in their last nine qualifying games.

ALSO READ | Ajax held away to PAOK in Champions League qualifying

On Tuesday, last season's semi-finalists Ajax recovered to earn a 2-2 draw on their trip to PAOK Thessaloniki.

Dutch champions Ajax came within seconds of reaching the final last term but again must come through a series of qualifiers despite landing a 34th national title in May.

Hakim Ziyech put Ajax ahead on 10 minutes in Greece when his devilish free-kick grazed the head of a defender and flashed beyond PAOK goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis.

Former Arsenal youngster Chuba Akpom levelled for PAOK, who went unbeaten last season on their way to winning the Greek title for the first time in more than three decades. 

Defender Leo Matos powered home a header to give PAOK the lead before half-time against an Ajax team that is rebuilding after losing Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus and Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona this summer.

Veteran striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar grabbed a fortuitous equaliser on 57 minutes when an attempted clearance smacked into his shin and rolled into the net. 

Former champions Red Star Belgrade were held 1-1 at home by FC Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb and Ferencvaros are also finely poised at 1-1 while Club Brugge take a 1-0 first leg lead to Dynamo Kiev next week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League Celtic Porto
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp