Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa makes shock switch to Real Zaragoza

Kagawa has won two Bundesliga titles, one Premier League title, two German Cups and an Asian Cup with Japan.

Published: 10th August 2019 09:49 AM

Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa

Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa completed a surprise move from Borussia Dortmund to Spanish second-tier side Real Zaragoza on Friday. 

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Zaragoza who finished 15th in the Segunda Division last season and have not played in the top flight since 2013. 

Kagawa has won two Bundesliga titles, one Premier League title, two German Cups and an Asian Cup with Japan, for whom he has played at two World Cups and made 97 appearances. 

He joined Dortmund nine years ago as a 20-year-old and his electric performances under coach Jurgen Klopp earned him a switch to United and the Premier League in 2012. 

The Japanese midfielder returned to Dortmund two years later but after a difficult spell in England, he struggled to rediscover his best form and joined Besiktas in January on a six-month loan deal. 

Kagawa will be presented next week at La Romareda and could make his debut when Zaragoza begin their season at home to Tenerife on August 17. 

A Zaragoza statement read: "Real Zaragoza and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of footballer Shinji Kagawa, who joins the Zaragoza team with a contract for the next two seasons." 

Dortmund wrote on Twitter: "After 7 amazing seasons in Dortmund, we say goodbye. Forever a Black and Yellow legend." 

