I'm not thinking about Neymar's arrival: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde

By IANS

MADRID: FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde continues to avoid questions over the possible return of Brazilian forward Neymar Jr to the club.

Speaking to the media ahead of Barca's friendly against Napoli in the US, Valverde was asked about Neymar who is being linked with a move to Barca's traditional rival - Real Madrid, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

When asked if Neymar's arrival would unbalance the Barca squad, he replied, "that is supposing he arrives".

"We don't know what is going to happen and I am not thinking about it. I am thinking about our next game and we will have to see what happens. I am working with the players that I have," said Valverde.

Barca have signed Antoine Griezmann, left-back Junior Firpo, goalkeeper Neto and midfielder Frenkie de Jong for the new season and Valverde said he was "always happy with the squad" he has.

"I have got some great players. They are players who, apart from half of a game (Champions League against Liverpool) and the Cup final, did everything almost perfectly. We have made some important signings and we will try to improve," said the coach, who also spoke about the pressure ahead of his third season at the Camp Nou.

"The Barca coach is always being looked at and people remember defeats more than wins. I accept that and we will try to win all of our games. That is what we did in my first season and last season," he said.