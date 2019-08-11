A look through Premier League's top sides

By Express News Service

With the English Premier League back for another 10-month slog, will this be Man City’s year again or can Liverpool beat them to the title? Here’s a look at the six teams that will likely once again lead the charge in England...

Chelsea

Manager: Frank Lampard Last season: Third Transfers in: NA Transfers out: Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill, David Luiz Pre-season: P7 W4 D2 L1

How they look

With a new manager in Frank Lampard, Chelsea will be playing an attractive brand of football. They were unable to make major moves in the market because of a transfer ban but Christian Pulisic, who signed in January, will still strengthen them. Mateo Kovacic, who was on loan last year, has joined permanently as well. But whether this will make up for the departure of Eden Hazard remains to be seen. The centre of defence has question marks over it after David Luiz’s departure.

Where they can improve

Scoring goals — no team scored as few goals as the Blues (63) in the top six last year and it is an issue that Lampard will have to solve if they are to break back into the top four. Their forward line, led by Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and a young Tammy Abraham, looks lightweight on paper.

Key Player: Christian Pulisic

It seems unfair to place that burden on a player who is still only 20, but Pulisic has shown that he can handle the pressure. The American had his most fruitful season for Borussia Dortmund last year, scoring seven in thirty appearances. With Hazard gone, Pulisic will have to replace not only the goals but also the role of being Chelsea’s talisman.

Liverpool

Manager: Jurgen Klopp Last season: Second

Transfers in: NA Transfers out: Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno, Simon Mignolet Pre-season: P7 W3 D1 L3

How they look

With not many big name incoming transfers, about the same as last year. To be fair, Jurgen Klopp is justified in thinking that a team that emerged European champions don’t need too much tinkering. And if pre-season is any indication, the Reds have been strengthened with fresh blood from the academy. They’ve shed a bit of the deadwood as well with Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno, Danny Ings and Simon Mignolet moving on.

Where they can improve

Wherever they do, they will need to squeeze out a couple more points. Losing the league title, after having playing like they did, was a heartbreak. Klopp will look closely at how his team performed against other big guns. They dropped points against Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea and failed to beat Manchester City. This was arguably where they lost the title.

Key Player: Mohamed Salah

Salah wasn’t Liverpool's most important player last year — the likes of Virgil Van Djik and Sadio Mane arguably had more of an impact. But on his day, there are few players who can run the opposition ragged like him and Liverpool will be anxious for him to have a lot more of these days than last season.

Manchester City

Manager: Pep Guardiola Last season: Champions Transfers in: Rodri, Joao Cancelo Transfers out: Vincent Kompany, Douglas Luiz, Danilo Pre-season: P4 W3 D1 L0

How they look

As good as they can look! Last season, City were near-perfect. Guardiola has actually taken that squad and improved on it. Rodri arrived from Atletico to further bolster a midfield. Joao Cancelo from Juventus is a definite trade-up on Danilo. And a fit Kevin de Bruyne has looked ominous in pre-season. The Cityzens look ready to mount an onslaught on four fronts and only the brave would bet against them.

Where they can improve

Where can a team that scored 95 goals and conceded just 23 improve? It’s hard to point out one particular area but City did lose three more matches than Liverpool which meant they were fighting for the title until the last day. Three of these losses were to inferior teams (Palace, Leicester and Newcastle). Guardiola will be looking to cut these out.

Key Player: Sergio Aguero

The one area that City is yet to str­engthen is attack with an ageing Sergio Aguero still their go-to man. With the uncon­vincing Gabriel Jesus their next option, City will be counting on Aguero to banish any fatigue he may have after turning out in the Copa America. The Arg­entine scored 32 goals in all comp­­­­­­­etitions last sea­s­on, a feat that City will be anx­ious for him to repeat.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino Last season: Fourth Transfers in: Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso Transfers out: Kieran Trippier, Fernando Llorente Pre-season: P5 W3 D0 L2

How they look

Impressive. After a season where they retained their top-four spot & marched to the final of the CL, Tottenham fans must have been fearful that their team would be stripped of their coach and best players. Not only have they managed to retain their best, they have also fortified impressively. Tanguy Ndombele & Giovani Lo Celso are two of the best young midfielders in Europe while Ryan Sessegnon has been sought after by England’s big guns for long.

Where they can improve

Their mentality. Tottenham have the squad to match the best, but not the head-to-head record. Last year, ten games against the two Manchester teams, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool yielded two wins and a draw. And as the going got tough, Spurs won just three of their last twelve matches. They will have to do a lot better than that if they are to challenge for the title. Simply put, they need to harden up.

Key Player: Harry Kane

The England captain had a stop-start season last year spending a chunk of it injured and it is no surprise that his absence saw his team’s form dip dramatically. Kane is a massive threat when he is fit and on form, as evidenced by the 24 goals he scored in all competitions last season. Spurs now have a number of players who can create chances.

Arsenal

Manager: Unai Emery Last season: Fifth Transfers in: Nicolas Pepe, William Saliba (back out on loan), Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos. Transfers out: David Ospina, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscielny, Carl Jenkinson, Danny Welbeck, Aaron Ramsey, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Petr Cech. Pre-season: P8 W4 D2 L2

How they look

Better than last season but there are concerns at the back. Laurent Koscielny has gone back to France. David Luiz will assuage some concerns with his passing out from the back but he is never short of a howler. But the additions and the imminent return of Hector Bellerin will lend some solidity. Where they will party is at the front, with an attack to rival any team in England.

Where they can improve

Better results against the big clubs away from home. Against clubs that finished in the top half last season, their record was 0 wins, two draws and seven losses. This is, of course, a continuing theme with them, they seem to lack the mental fortitude. If they have designs on getting back to the elite, they have to address these issues first and foremost.

Key Player: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

When he came in, there was this reputation that he was a ‘bad boy’ and liked a night out. But the Gabonese has thrown off those suspicions with what has been a memorable 18 months. With more ammunition, thus onus will once again fall on the Gabonese to win the Golden Boot for a second time in a row.

Manchester United

Manager: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Last season: Sixth Transfers in: Daniel James, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Harry Maguire Transfers out: Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera, Romelu Lukaku Pre-season: P6 W5 D1 L0

How they look

Imbalanced. United have a decent-looking defence behind a lightweight midfield and an unproven attack. Their two main strikers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, scored only 20 goals between them last season, yet the board saw it fit to let Romelu Lukaku go. In midfield, an injury to Paul Pogba could see the mantle to create fall upon the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, hardly names that one would trust.

Where they can improve

Pretty much everywhere. They let in an astonishing 54 goals last season, only two among the EPL’s top 13 let in more than them. Maguire and Wan Bissaka will go a long way in making this better. But a major reason for their defence being bombarded was a lack of protection from midfield, one that is likely to continue this year with the loss of their most mobile midfielder in Ander Herrera.

Key Player Marcus Rashford

With the departure of Lukaku, the mantle of key striker now falls on Marcus Rashf­ord who did look promising towards the end of the season. Rashford is fast and direct, but he will need to pick up a tip or two from his manager on how to finish. Given the dearth in creativity behind him, he can’t afford to waste too many chances.

Alisson injury worry

Liverpool could be without inspirational goalkeeper Alisson Becker for a number of weeks after the Brazilian suffered a calf injury in Friday’s 4-1 thrashing of Norwich to kick-off the Premier League season in style. “Nothing bad to say about the game apart from Ali’s injury,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who confirmed his number one will miss Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea in Istanbul.

Sterling hat-trick

Manchester City made a flying start to their Premier League title defence as Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick inspired a 5-0 demolition of West Ham on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side are bidding to become just the second club in the Premier League era to win three successive titles. After Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Norwich, the champions responded with style.