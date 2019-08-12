Home Sport Football

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez sets MLS record with goal in 10th straight match

With 15 goals in his last 10 matches, Martinez has helped Atlanta keep pace in the MLS Eastern Conference with Philadelphia

Josef Martinez

Martinez set MLS's single-season scoring mark last year with 31 goals | AP

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Venezuela's Josef Martinez set a Major League Soccer record Sunday, scoring in his 10th straight match as his two goals lifted Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC.

Martinez, who set MLS's single-season scoring mark last year with 31 goals -- four more than the previous record of 27 shared by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski, and Bradley Wright-Phillips -- shook off an adductor muscle injury to take his season total to 20.

That's just two behind current league scoring leader Carlos Vela.

Martinez, 26, put Atlanta up 1-0 in the 42nd minute, leaping to head in a cross from Julian Gressel.

He doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

Heber pulled one back for New York with a right-footed shot past Brad Guzan in the 81st.

With 15 goals in his last 10 matches, Martinez has helped Atlanta keep pace in the MLS Eastern Conference with Philadelphia, who remained in first place after defeating Houston 2-1 on Sunday.

In other matches, Lucas Rodriguez scored the game-winner for DC United in a 2-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Galaxy in Washington.

DC took the lead against the run of play in the 28th when Bill Hamid's long goal kick was headed on by Quincy Amarikwa, who was starting in place of ailing Wayne Rooney.

Ulises Segura collected the ball and flicked it forward for Paul Arriola to finish.

The Galaxy equalized in the 48th when Zlatan Ibrahimovic's attempt deflected off Jalen Robinson into the path of Favio Alvarez who fired it home.

With Los Angeles pressing for a go-ahead goal Hamid stood firm, spectacularly denying Ibrahimovic in the 71st.

Rodriguez cleared an attempt off the line on the ensuing corner kick, then promptly followed his outstanding defensive effort with the decisive goal.

